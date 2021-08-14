Busey Wealth Management Sells 594 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $323.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $324.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.