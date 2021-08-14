Busey Wealth Management Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.8% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,480.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

