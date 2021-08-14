Bytecoin Trading 62.7% Higher Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $350.27 million and $128,428.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 62.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.03 or 0.00580535 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001603 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

