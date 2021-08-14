ByteNext (BNU) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $150,605.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00134997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00154381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,857.09 or 1.00243282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.68 or 0.00872169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

