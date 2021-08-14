CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.20.

Shares of CACI traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.96. 183,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. CACI International has a 52 week low of $198.46 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

