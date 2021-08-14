CAE (NYSE:CAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

NYSE:CAE opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

