Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 12,093 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $210.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.