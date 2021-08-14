Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 12,239 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 59,118 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

ARE stock opened at $205.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares in the company, valued at $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.