Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 27,422 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,934 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after buying an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after buying an additional 664,240 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP opened at $166.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

