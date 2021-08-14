Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 36,249 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,249 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Masco worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.