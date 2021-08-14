Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 43,434 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $41,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 43.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

General Motors stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

