Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 50,401 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,401 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

