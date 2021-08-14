Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 6,344 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $43,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

