Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 6,547 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,957,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Biogen by 1,498.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $342.25 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.