Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Gartner worth $11,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 19.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 94.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,383 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $304.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $305.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

