Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 64,872 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $94,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

NYSE:UNP opened at $227.80 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.