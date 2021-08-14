Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $215.53 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $112.21 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

