Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after buying an additional 389,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 455,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 245,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 568,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after purchasing an additional 187,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

