Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 25,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Shares of NSC opened at $268.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

