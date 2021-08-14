Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $45,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $218.57 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $135.65 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.88. The company has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

