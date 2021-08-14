Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 103,540 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Applied Materials worth $150,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

