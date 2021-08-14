Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 18,426 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $254,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,294.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.06.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

