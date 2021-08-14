Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 28,783 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $46,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after purchasing an additional 625,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,330,889,000 after purchasing an additional 502,939 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.94.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

