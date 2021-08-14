Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 33,510 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.