Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 5,263 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after buying an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $594.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $578.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,196 shares of company stock worth $47,061,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

