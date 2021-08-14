Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 78,423 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 78,423 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $173,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,192,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $409.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.