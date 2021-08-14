Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,595 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $111.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

