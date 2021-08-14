Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dollar General by 38.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $236.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

