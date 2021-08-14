Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $53,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $238.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.55. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Truist upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

