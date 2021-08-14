Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,453 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $76,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Comcast by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,917,000 after acquiring an additional 55,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.32 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

