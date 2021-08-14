Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,346 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The AES worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of The AES by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of The AES by 3.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The AES by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

