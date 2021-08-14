Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

