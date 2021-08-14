Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

