Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.