Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,122 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $91,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $171.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.