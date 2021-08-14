Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $163,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. United Bank raised its position in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Visa by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $232.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

