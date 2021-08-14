Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,866 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $80,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,540,205. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

