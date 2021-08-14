Calamos Advisors LLC Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,756 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA opened at $146.39 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.97.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. cut their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

