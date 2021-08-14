Calamos Advisors LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Paychex by 11.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,750,000 after purchasing an additional 246,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Paychex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 172,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.17 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

