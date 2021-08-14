Calamos Advisors LLC Has $10.98 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,175 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $191.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

