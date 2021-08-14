Calamos Advisors LLC Has $10 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $81.14 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $79.24 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.83.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

