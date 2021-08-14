Calamos Advisors LLC Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,215 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 272,400 shares of company stock worth $18,883,216. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $74.11.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

