Calamos Advisors LLC Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Equinix by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after buying an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $163,910,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,194,000 after purchasing an additional 184,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,957 shares of company stock worth $13,514,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.28.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $814.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 213.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $816.41. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

