Calamos Advisors LLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,649 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $14,372,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 12.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 65,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Ball by 69.9% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 80,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in Ball by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Ball by 41.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

NYSE:BLL opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

