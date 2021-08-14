Calamos Advisors LLC Has $113.40 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,423 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $113,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $251.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $192.52 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

