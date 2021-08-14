Calamos Advisors LLC Has $12.70 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 177,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.