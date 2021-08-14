Calamos Advisors LLC Has $14.20 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,371 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,978 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

