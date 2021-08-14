Calamos Advisors LLC Has $39.34 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $39,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,143,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $282.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

