Calamos Advisors LLC Has $49.04 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $49,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Target by 65.6% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT opened at $261.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.34. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $134.67 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

