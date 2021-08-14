Calamos Advisors LLC Has $49.20 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,973 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $49,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.58. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

